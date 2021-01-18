US Markets

Akzo Nobel enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, bids above PGG

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel said on Monday it wanted to buy Finnish paint maker Tikkurila in a deal valuing the company at 1.4 billion euros.

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS said on Monday it wanted to buy Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE in a deal valuing the company at 1.4 billion euros ($1.69 billion).

Akzo's bid of 31.25 euros per outstanding share is 13% higher than the bid its U.S. rival PPG Industries PPG.N made earlier this month.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)

