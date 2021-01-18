Akzo Nobel enters race to buy Finland's Tikkurila, bids above PGG

AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS said on Monday it wanted to buy Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE in a deal valuing the company at 1.4 billion euros ($1.69 billion).

Akzo's bid of 31.25 euros per outstanding share is 13% higher than the bid its U.S. rival PPG Industries PPG.N made earlier this month.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

