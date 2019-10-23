Akzo Nobel announces new share buyback as Q3 core profit jumps 23%

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Wednesday announced a new 500 million euros ($556 million) share buyback, as cost savings and higher prices helped drive up its third-quarter core profit by 23%.

Akzo reported an adjusted operating income of 300 million euros for the three months through September, versus an average prediction of 301.8 million euros from analysts polled by the company.

($1=0.8992 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

