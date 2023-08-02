AKWEL (EPA:AKW) Price Target Increased by 7.40% to 18.26

The average one-year price target for AKWEL (EPA:AKW) has been revised to 18.26 / share. This is an increase of 7.40% from the prior estimate of 17.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 24.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from the latest reported closing price of 15.80 / share.

AKWEL Maintains 2.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.85%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in AKWEL. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKW is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 166K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 68K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 63K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

