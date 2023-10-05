AKWEL (EPA:AKW) Price Target Increased by 16.76% to 21.32

The average one-year price target for AKWEL (EPA:AKW) has been revised to 21.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.76% from the prior estimate of 18.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 24.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.99% from the latest reported closing price of 16.40 / share.

AKWEL Maintains 1.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in AKWEL. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKW is 0.01%, an increase of 61.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 159K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 66K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 17.43% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 63K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 18.42% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

