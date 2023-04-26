AKWEL (EPA:AKW) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 18.22

The average one-year price target for AKWEL (EPA:AKW) has been revised to 18.22 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 19.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 23.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.94 / share.

AKWEL Maintains 3.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in AKWEL. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKW is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 166K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKW by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 68K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 63K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

