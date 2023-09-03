Akumin (TSE:AKU) Price Target Decreased by 47.84% to 1.67

The average one-year price target for Akumin (TSE:AKU) has been revised to 1.67 / share. This is an decrease of 47.84% from the prior estimate of 3.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.24 to a high of 2.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 733.64% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akumin. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKU is 0.01%, a decrease of 89.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.77% to 1,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 1,575K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing a decrease of 124.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKU by 89.75% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

