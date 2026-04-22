Aktis To Present Clinical Imaging And Dosimetry Data For AKY-2519 In Treating MCRPC Next Month

(RTTNews) - Aktis Oncology Inc. (AKTS), a clinical-stage oncology company, is scheduled to present clinical imaging and dosimetry data for AKY-2519, a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting solid tumors in metastatic prostate cancer, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on May 30, 2026.

AKY-2519 is a novel, miniprotein radioconjugate targeting B7-H3 in solid tumors, including those in prostate and lung cancers. It contains the Actinium-225 (225Ac) alpha-emitting radioisotope that targets specific expressing tumors, facilitating anti-tumor activity by increasing penetration, internalization, and retention in cancer cells.

The data to be presented will include the normal tissue biodistribution and tumor uptake assessments of AKY-2519, evaluated through PET/CT imaging, and tumor dosimetry analyses by sequential SPECT/CT imaging. The imaging to determine the action of AKY-2519 was conducted in Germany and South Africa, on patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for AKY-2519 in March, and the company plans to begin a Phase 1b trial by mid-2026.

AKTS closed Tuesday at $20.50, down 1.58%.

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