Aktia Bank becomes second Finnish bank to pay dividends in 2021

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank AKTIA.HE said on Tuesday it has decided to go ahead with dividend payout for profits in 2019, becoming the second Finnish bank to distribute capital this month.

Aktia said it would pay a dividend of 0.53 euros per share for financial year 2019, with a total payout at 36.9 million euros ($44.9 million).

On Jan 1 Aktia peer Alandsbanken ALBAV.HE said it would pay out a dividend for 2019 despite the Finnish financial supervisor (FSA) recommending extreme prudence regarding all payouts until Sept. 30.

"FSA's recommendation in this exceptional situation is understandable but Aktia is a bank with solid capital adequacy and has been a trustworthy dividend distributor for a long time," Aktia said in a statement.

Shares in Aktia rose 2.9% in early trading.

