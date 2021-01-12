Aktia Bank becomes second Finnish bank to pay dividends in 2021

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Aktia Bank said on Tuesday it has decided to go ahead with dividend payout for profits in 2019, becoming the second Finnish bank to distribute capital this month.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aktia Bank AKTIA.HE said on Tuesday it has decided to go ahead with dividend payout for profits in 2019, becoming the second Finnish bank to distribute capital this month.

Aktia said it would pay a dividend of 0.53 euros per share for financial year 2019, with a total payout at 36.9 million euros ($44.9 million).

On Jan 1 Aktia peer Alandsbanken ALBAV.HE said it would pay out a dividend for 2019 despite the Finnish financial supervisor (FSA) recommending extreme prudence regarding all payouts until Sept. 30.

"FSA's recommendation in this exceptional situation is understandable but Aktia is a bank with solid capital adequacy and has been a trustworthy dividend distributor for a long time," Aktia said in a statement.

Shares in Aktia rose 2.9% in early trading.

($1 = 0.8222 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More