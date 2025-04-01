$AKRO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AKRO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,116,879 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AKRO:
$AKRO Insider Trading Activity
$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 74 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 400,000 shares for an estimated $18,387,921 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 324,593 shares for an estimated $11,920,498.
- CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 195,184 shares for an estimated $8,964,501.
- JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 183,826 shares for an estimated $6,576,325.
- TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 71,634 shares for an estimated $3,649,443.
- PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $390,850.
- WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,493 shares for an estimated $117,074.
$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,563,736 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,503,135
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,204,992 shares (+803.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,522,877
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,043,239 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,022,908
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 940,388 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,161,594
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 800,216 shares (+116.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,262,009
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 649,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,058,907
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 630,048 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,527,935
$AKRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
