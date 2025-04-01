$AKRO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AKRO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,116,879 of trading volume.

$AKRO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AKRO:

$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 74 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 400,000 shares for an estimated $18,387,921 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 324,593 shares for an estimated $11,920,498 .

. CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 195,184 shares for an estimated $8,964,501 .

. JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 183,826 shares for an estimated $6,576,325 .

. TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 71,634 shares for an estimated $3,649,443 .

. PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $390,850 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,493 shares for an estimated $117,074.

$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AKRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

