AKR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.32, changing hands as low as $21.21 per share. Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.60 per share, with $23.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.23.

