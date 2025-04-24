Akoya Unveils ADC Breast Cancer Assay, Validates IO60 Spatial Panel At AACR 2025

(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA), Thursday announced the launch of a new multiplex immunofluorescence or mIF assay to advance antibody-drug conjugate or ADC development in breast cancer, along with real-world data validating its ultrahigh-plex PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel.

The ADC assay, now available through Akoya's Advanced Biopharma Services or ABS, enables quantitative, spatially resolved analysis of HER2, TROP2, Ki-67, ER/PR, and includes a proprietary membrane-localization cocktail for improved target detection at the subcellular level.

Akoya said the assay is optimized to support clinical trial cohorts by identifying HER2-low and TROP2-high patients, resolving membrane vs. cytoplasmic marker expression, and enabling comparative analysis with standard IHC biomarkers.

"Multiplexing key ADC targets with state-of-the-art membrane resolution is vital for precision combination strategies," said Pascal Bamford, Chief Clinical Officer of Akoya Biosciences.

The company also highlighted real-world customer data generated using its IO60 panel, which remains the fastest ultrahigh-plex spatial proteomics solution for immuno-oncology research.

Akoya noted that IO60 is helping researchers accelerate biomarker discovery, tumor microenvironment or TME profiling, and translational research across oncology pipelines.

"Our customers' success with IO60 underscores the translational power of spatial biology," said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences.

Both innovations will be showcased at Booth #3045 during the American Association for Cancer Research or AACR 2025 Annual Meeting, April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois.

Akoya will also present a Live Atlas Demo on April 27 and two educational sessions on April 28 covering spatial biology's clinical applications and CDx strategy development.

Currently, AKYA is trading at $1.28 up by 1.18 percent on the Nasdaq.

