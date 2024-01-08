Akoya Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Announce Deal To Deliver Spatial Multiomics Workflow

(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) said that it reached a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific to combine their RNA solutions with its platforms to offer a multiomic solution for researchers to further advance the spatial biology field.

The agreement enables Akoya to market the combination of Akoya's spatial biology solutions, including its PhenoImager systems and PhenoCode reagents with the Thermo Fisher ViewRNA In Situ Hybridization Assays, for detection of protein and RNA biomarkers in tissue samples.

Akoya noted that the agreement facilitates a streamlined workflow for whole-slide, multiomic imaging, where protein and RNA biomarkers play complementary roles in defining cell phenotypes and cell states, respectively, in a tissue sample.

Measuring both protein and RNA analytes provides researchers with a more comprehensive understanding of tumor progression, molecules and biologics, enabling development of more accurate biomarker signatures.

