Akoya Biosciences Prices Public Offering Of 8.70 Mln Shares At $5/shr

(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) said that it priced its public offering of 8.70 million shares of common stock at a price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of about $43.5 million, without giving effect to the underwriting discount and commission as well as estimated expenses payable by Akoya.

Akoya has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.31 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on June 12, 2023.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

