Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.20 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$10.80 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.4% to $21.34 million from $26.49 million last year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8.20 Mln. vs. -$10.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.17 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue: $21.34 Mln vs. $26.49 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.