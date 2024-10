(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA), Thursday announced that Scott Mendel has been appointed as Chairman of its Board, succeeding Robert Shepler.

Previously, Mendel served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

