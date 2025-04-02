Akoya Biosciences And Team SAMBAI Select PhenoCycler-Fusion For Cancer Equity Research

(RTTNews) - Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA),announced Wednesday that its PhenoCycler-Fusion system has been chosen as the foundational spatial proteomics technology for a groundbreaking cancer research initiative led by Team SAMBAI.

Funded by the Cancer Grand Challenges initiative, the study will analyze 40,000 individuals of African descent across Africa, the UK, and the US to understand how genetics, biology, environmental, and social factors contribute to cancer disparities.

The project will create a first-of-its-kind Biobank and Data Repository for Cancer Equity Research.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Nottingham University, Glasgow University, and King's College London will use Akoya's technology to process thousands of patient samples, focusing on breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers—which disproportionately affect this population.

The PhenoCycler-Fusion platform was selected for its high plex and high throughput capabilities, essential for generating large-scale data.

Team SAMBAI has secured up to $25 million from Cancer Grand Challenges to advance the project.

CEO Brian McKelligon highlighted Akoya's role in defining factors influencing cancer disparities, while Team SAMBAI leader Dr. Melissa Davis emphasized the importance of spatial biology in understanding the interplay of societal and biological factors at a molecular level.

Currently, AKYA is trading at $1.37 up by 2.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.