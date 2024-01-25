News & Insights

Akoustis Technologies Prices Offering Of 20 Mln Shares At $0.50 Per Share

January 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Thursday announced that it has priced its public offering of 20 million common shares at $0.50 per share.

Akoustis expects the proceeds from the offering to be about $10.0 million. Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole manager for the offering.

Akoustis intends to use the proceeds to fund operations and the growth of its business, including for capital expenditures, working capital, research and development, the commercialization of its technology, potential strategic transactions and for other general corporate purposes.

