Akorn Sale Process Impacted By Market Uncertainties - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Akorn Inc. (AKRX, AKRN.OB) said the company's sale process has been negatively impacted by the broader market uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis. The company no longer has any bids in the sale process that are sufficient to pay all obligations under its term loan agreement. The company plans to continue to operate as usual.

Doug Boothe, Akorn's CEO, said, "We are working closely with our lenders to determine the best path forward to ensure that the company is positioned for long-term success."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.