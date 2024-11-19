Akora Resources Plans New Securities Issuance

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 4,615,385 fully paid ordinary securities, with the issue date slated for November 22, 2024. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue aimed at enhancing the company’s financial standing. Investors keen on stock market developments might find this issuance an enticing opportunity to consider.

