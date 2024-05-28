Akora Resources Director Increases Stake

News & Insights

May 28, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

In a recent update, Akora Resources Limited reported a significant change in its director Paul Gerard Bibby’s holdings. Bibby, via direct and indirect interests, increased his stake in the company by acquiring additional shares through a subscription to the company’s Entitlement Offer, resulting in a new total of 2,358,255 shares held in the P&J Bibby Pension Fund and 587,711 shares held by JA Bibby, his daughter. The transactions, which did not involve any disposals of securities, took place on May 22, 2024, and were valued at $69,007.20.

