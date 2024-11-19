Akora Resources Boosts Feasibility Initiatives with A$0.6M Raise

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has successfully raised A$0.6 million through a placement of new shares, priced at A$0.13 each, to accelerate feasibility study activities and explore the acquisition of a neighboring tenement. This capital injection supports the company’s flagship Bekisopa Iron Ore Project in Madagascar, which aims to produce high-grade iron ore for greener steel production. The move reflects Akora’s strategic push to advance its projects while engaging with key stakeholders.

