Akora Resources’ Bekisopa Project DSO Resource Surges

Akora Resources Ltd. has reported a significant 42% increase in their JORC compliant indicated and inferred Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) resource at the Bekisopa Iron Ore Project, now totaling 7.88 million tonnes at 58.8% Fe. This advancement extends the mine’s operational life to six years and is projected to substantially improve the project’s economic outcomes. The company highlights ongoing potential for further exploration and resource expansion, which could dramatically enhance the project’s scale and financial prospects.

