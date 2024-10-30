Akora Resources Advances High-Grade Iron Project in Madagascar

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd is making significant strides in developing its high-grade Bekisopa iron ore project in Madagascar, aiming to produce up to 2 million tonnes of direct shipping ore annually to support greener steel production. Recent geotechnical and hydrogeology drilling has been completed, paving the way for a Pre-Feasibility Study expected in early 2025. These developments are part of Akora’s broader strategy to cater to the steel industry’s shift towards reducing carbon emissions.

