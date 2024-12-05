News & Insights

Akobo Minerals Surpasses November Gold Production Goals

December 05, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has exceeded its gold production estimates for November 2024, producing a total of 10 kg of gold, bringing the two-month total to 12.8 kg. The company’s operations not only covered all operational expenses for the month but also marked the first gold bar sale to the National Bank of Ethiopia. Akobo’s continued success in Ethiopian gold exploration is bolstered by its commitment to ethical practices and community engagement.

