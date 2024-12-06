News & Insights

Akobo Minerals to Release Q3 Results Amid Expansion

December 06, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals, a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and mining company, is set to release its third-quarter results on December 10, 2024. The company, known for its Segele mine in Ethiopia, has established a strong presence in the gold mining industry and is poised for future growth, with promising exploration prospects and a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

