Akobo Minerals Celebrates Segele Mine Launch in Ethiopia

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.
Akobo Minerals AB has inaugurated its Segele mine in Ethiopia, marking a major milestone in the country’s gold mining industry. The event, attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, highlighted the mine’s potential to boost the national economy and benefit local communities. Akobo Minerals emphasizes ethical practices and community engagement, positioning itself as a key player in Ethiopian mining.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.