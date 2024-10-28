News & Insights

Akobo Minerals Achieves Key Milestone in Gold Production

October 28, 2024 — 04:06 am EDT

Akobo Minerals AB (DE:643) has released an update.

Akobo Minerals AB has achieved a significant milestone by producing 2,833 grams of gold in October, including a second gold bar from its Segele mine, as it transitions to regular production. The company aims to increase throughput in November to cover operational costs, supported by a strengthened team and strategic partnerships. Positioned as a leader in Ethiopian mining, Akobo Minerals is set for continued growth and efficiency improvements.

