Akobo Minerals Achieves Key Milestone in Gold Production

Akobo Minerals AB has achieved a significant milestone by producing 2,833 grams of gold in October, including a second gold bar from its Segele mine, as it transitions to regular production. The company aims to increase throughput in November to cover operational costs, supported by a strengthened team and strategic partnerships. Positioned as a leader in Ethiopian mining, Akobo Minerals is set for continued growth and efficiency improvements.

