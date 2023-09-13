Akili Plans To Transform To Non-prescription Model; To Cut Workforce By Approx. 40%

(RTTNews) - Akili, Inc. (AKLI) announced its strategic plan to transition from a prescription to a non-prescription business model. The company believes the non-prescription model will enable it to increase consumer access and generate revenues that will support gross margins between 60 and 70 percent by late 2025.

Also, the company plans to restructure the organization around executing this new business model. The company's workforce will be reduced by approximately 40%.

Akili plans to pursue regulatory approval for over-the-counter labeling of its products. The company said it is on track to submit adult clinical trial data later in the current year to the FDA for OTC authorization of EndeavorOTC, and is planning to submit data to the FDA to convert its pediatric prescription product, EndeavorRx, to OTC in 2024.

The company expects cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments to be sufficient to fund current and planned operations into the second half of 2025.

