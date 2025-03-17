Akeso's Penpulimab Gets NMPA Approval For First-Line Treatment Of Nasopharyngeal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Akeso Inc. (AKESF) said in a statement that its Penpulimab has been approved for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer or NPC, alongside chemotherapy. The approval has been secured from the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA.

The company said that earlier Penpulimab was approved as a third-line treatment for advanced nasopharyngeal cancer. According to Akeso, the new approval means that the drug can offer patients continuous immunotherapy options across all stages of NPC, whether it is first line therapy or third-line treatment.

The company said with this approval, it is the fourth indication for Penpulimab. Along with the two NPC indications, the drug has also been approved for first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, in combination with chemotherapy.

It has also been approved for monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma or cHL, who have earlier received at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy.

According to Akeso, a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) is under review for penpulimab in combination with anlotinib for first-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

In Hong Kong, Akeso shares dropped 2 percent to trade at HK$70.500.

