Akeso's Ivonescimab Shows Promising Results In Phase III Trial For Advanced Lung Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. announced that its PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ivonescimab, in combination with chemotherapy, has demonstrated strongly positive results in the Phase III clinical trial (AK112-306/HARMONi-6) for first-line treatment of advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer or sq-NSCLC.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC declared that the study had met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival at the first pre-specified interim analysis. The results of HARMONi-6 study are both statistically significant and clinically meaningful, the company said in a statement.

Data from the HARMONi-6 study show that, in the intention-to-treat population, ivonescimab plus chemotherapy decisively beat tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in terms of progression-free survival.

The company noted that the ivonescimab combination showed clinically meaningful progression-free survival benefits in both PD-L1-positive and PD-L1-negative populations.

Ivonescimab demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no new safety signals identified. The incidence of treatment related serious adverse events and the incidence of bleeding events of grade 3 or higher were comparable to those of the control group.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.