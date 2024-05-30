Akeso’s Ivonescimab Outperforms in Clinical Trial

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has announced that its bi-specific antibody, ivonescimab, showed superior efficacy compared to pembrolizumab in a phase III clinical trial for first-line treatment of NSCLC with positive PD-L1 expression. The drug met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival improvement, which was observed across various patient subgroups. These promising results of the AK112–303 (HARMONi-2) study will be presented at an upcoming major medical conference.

