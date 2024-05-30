News & Insights

Stocks

Akeso’s Ivonescimab Outperforms in Clinical Trial

May 30, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has announced that its bi-specific antibody, ivonescimab, showed superior efficacy compared to pembrolizumab in a phase III clinical trial for first-line treatment of NSCLC with positive PD-L1 expression. The drug met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival improvement, which was observed across various patient subgroups. These promising results of the AK112–303 (HARMONi-2) study will be presented at an upcoming major medical conference.

For further insights into HK:9926 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.