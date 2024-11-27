Akeso’s Immunotherapy Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone by having its pioneering immunotherapy drugs, Cadonilimab and Ivonescimab, included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for the first time. Cadonilimab targets advanced cervical and gastric cancers, while Ivonescimab addresses advanced non-small cell lung cancer, showcasing promising clinical trial results. This inclusion reflects Akeso’s innovative strides in cancer treatment, potentially boosting its market position and investor interest.

