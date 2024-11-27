Akeso’s Immunotherapy Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Akeso, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone by having its pioneering immunotherapy drugs, Cadonilimab and Ivonescimab, included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for the first time. Cadonilimab targets advanced cervical and gastric cancers, while Ivonescimab addresses advanced non-small cell lung cancer, showcasing promising clinical trial results. This inclusion reflects Akeso’s innovative strides in cancer treatment, potentially boosting its market position and investor interest.
For further insights into HK:9926 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.