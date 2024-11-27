News & Insights

Stocks

Akeso’s Immunotherapy Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

November 27, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Akeso, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone by having its pioneering immunotherapy drugs, Cadonilimab and Ivonescimab, included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for the first time. Cadonilimab targets advanced cervical and gastric cancers, while Ivonescimab addresses advanced non-small cell lung cancer, showcasing promising clinical trial results. This inclusion reflects Akeso’s innovative strides in cancer treatment, potentially boosting its market position and investor interest.

For further insights into HK:9926 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.