Akeso's Cadonilimab Outperforms PD-1 Inhibitors In Gastric Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. (9926.HK,AKESF) announced the presentation of a study underscoring the potential of its flagship product, Cadonilimab, in prolonging patients' overall survival and progression free survival when used as the first-line treatment in advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer with PD-L1 Combined Positive Score CPS. The data was presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4) is approved for multiple oncology indications including first-line treatment of Gastric Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and second-line treatment of Cervical Cancer.

The study results showed that the Cadonilimab plus chemotherapy compared to PD-1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy prolonged patients' overall survival and progression-free survival.

Notably, among PD-L1-low patients, the cadonilimab regimen achieved a median overall survival of 14.3 months longer than the 10.3 months observed in the PD-1 inhibitor group, representing a 51% reduction in the risk of death.

The objective response rate in the Cadonilimab group was 73.3% compared to 57.1% in PD-1 inhibitor group.

Akeso is actively advancing several prospective head-to-head Phase III registration studies with cadonilimab, aiming to elevate current standard immunotherapies.

The full study has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology.

Akeso also markets Ivonescimab, which is approved in China for PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

On December 7, 2025, Akeso announced the successful inclusion of both Cadonilimab and Ivonescimab in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List for 2025, released by China's National Healthcare Security Administration, effective January 1, 2026.

Over the year 9926.HK traded between HK$55.10 and HK$179.

9926.HK was trading at HK$123.40, up 2.32% on the HKSE.

