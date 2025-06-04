Akeso's Cadonilimab Gets NMPA Approval For First-line Cervical Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the company's first- in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, cadonilimab, for the first-line treatment of persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab. The NMPA approval marks the third approved indication for cadonilimab.

Currently, cadonilimab is included in 16 authoritative clinical treatment guidelines and consensus documents across multiple oncology indications, including gastric cancer, gynecological cancers, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, and nasopharyngeal cancer. Beyond the three approved indications, cadonilimab is also currently in over 30 Phase II and III clinical trials for other cancer types, which includes different stages of disease progression as well as different cancer sub-types. These include clinical studies on gastric cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, cervical cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.