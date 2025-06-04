Markets
AKESF

Akeso's Cadonilimab Gets NMPA Approval For First-line Cervical Cancer Treatment

June 04, 2025 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the company's first- in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, cadonilimab, for the first-line treatment of persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab. The NMPA approval marks the third approved indication for cadonilimab.

Currently, cadonilimab is included in 16 authoritative clinical treatment guidelines and consensus documents across multiple oncology indications, including gastric cancer, gynecological cancers, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, and nasopharyngeal cancer. Beyond the three approved indications, cadonilimab is also currently in over 30 Phase II and III clinical trials for other cancer types, which includes different stages of disease progression as well as different cancer sub-types. These include clinical studies on gastric cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, cervical cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AKESF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.