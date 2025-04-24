Markets
Akeso Receives FDA Approval For Penpulimab-kcqx To Treat Advanced Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its differentiated PD-1 monoclonal antibody, penpulimab-kcqx, in combination with cisplatin or carboplatin and gemcitabine for the first-line treatment of adult recurrent or metastatic non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).

The FDA also approved penpulimab-kcqx as a single agent for adults with metastatic non-keratinizing NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and with least one other prior line of therapy.

Akeso noted that Penpulimab-kcqx was developed independently by Akeso, with further development and commercialization managed through a joint venture with Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group.

Penpulimab-kcqx has been approved in China for two indications: first-line treatment of advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma; and second or later line treatment of advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

