Akeso, Inc.’s New Cancer Drug Wins China Approval

Akeso, Inc. has announced that its novel drug ivonescimab, designed for advanced lung cancer patients who’ve progressed after standard EGFR TKI treatments, has received marketing approval in China. This first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody offers a new treatment option and is part of the company’s broader clinical trial efforts across multiple cancer indications. Investors are advised to exercise caution, as there’s no guarantee of the drug’s commercial success.

