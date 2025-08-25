Markets
Akeso: Gumokimab, Manfidokimab Achieve Primary Endpoints In Phase 3 Trials

August 25, 2025 — 02:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Akeso Inc. reported positive results from Phase 3 clinical trial of gumokimab or AK111, a fully human anti-IL-17A monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis. The study met all primary efficacy endpoints, including ASAS20 and subgroup analyses, as well as the key secondary endpoint ASAS40.

Also, Akeso reported that its fully human anti-IL-4Ra monoclonal antibody, manfidokimab or AK120, has achieved positive outcomes in its Phase 3 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The study met all primary endpoints, key secondary endpoints, and several pre-specified secondary endpoints.

