Akeso Doses First Patient In Phase II Study Of Novel Bispecific ADC In Advanced NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) has dosed the first patient in its Phase II clinical study evaluating AK146D1, a novel TROP2/Nectin-4 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with Ivonescimab, the company's PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of cases. Patients with advanced disease often face limited treatment options, particularly in the first-line setting, where response rate to existing therapies can vary depending on tumor biology.

The trial, designated AK146D1-201, is focused on exploring the therapeutic potential of this combination in the first-line treatment setting. Akeso highlights this milestone as part of its broader "IO2.0 + ADC2.0" strategy, which leverages proprietary bispecific and multispecific antibody technology to elevate the standard of care in oncology.

Ivonescimab has already demonstrated transformative benefits compared to PD-1 inhibitor-based therapies across multiple Phase III studies, while AK146D1 has shown potent antitumor activity with a favorable safety profile. Together, the combination aims to enhance efficacy, reduce toxicity, and expand treatment options for patients with NSCLC.

Akeso's pipeline includes several next-generation ADC candidates:

-AK138D1 (HER3 ADC)— in Phase I clinical development, designed with a novel cleavable linker and high drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR); targeting HER3-positive solid tumors.

-AK157D1 (ADC candidate)—entered early clinical stage under Akeso's ADC 2.0 platform; focused on solid tumor indications. -AK158D1 (a bispecific ADC) already in clinical development.

The initiation of the Phase II study underscores Akeso's commitment to advancing innovative immuno-oncology and ADC therapies, with the potential to reshape treatment paradigms for lung cancer patients worldwide.

9926.HK has traded between HKD 80.20 and HKD 179.00 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at HKD 93.35, up 5.66%.

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