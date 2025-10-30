Akeso (AKESF) Price Target Increased by 12.96% to 23.02

The average one-year price target for Akeso (OTCPK:AKESF) has been revised to $23.02 / share. This is an increase of 12.96% from the prior estimate of $20.38 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.14 to a high of $30.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 301.73% from the latest reported closing price of $5.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akeso. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKESF is 0.18%, an increase of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 46,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,737K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKESF by 57.88% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,017K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,073K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKESF by 54.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,653K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKESF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 3,290K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKESF by 73.95% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,988K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

