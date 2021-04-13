Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Akers Biosciences Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. Akers Biosciences has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$35m in cash it held at December 2020. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$12m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of December 2020. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Akers Biosciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:AKER Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Akers Biosciences has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$1.6m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 286% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Akers Biosciences has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Akers Biosciences Raise More Cash Easily?

While Akers Biosciences does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Akers Biosciences has a market capitalisation of US$58m and burnt through US$12m last year, which is 21% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Akers Biosciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Akers Biosciences' cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Akers Biosciences has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

