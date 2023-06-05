News & Insights

Akero's NASH drug reduces liver fat by 65% in some patients

June 05, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O said on Monday its experimental therapy reduced liver fat by 65% in a mid-stage study of patients with a type of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The drug, efruxifermin, also met secondary goals as 88% of patients' absolute liver fat level normalized to 5 percent or less, compared to 10% treated with a type of diabetes drug alone, Akero said in a statement.

Data from the study showed the drug was safe and well-tolerated amongst patients, with most frequent adverse events related to use include diarrhea, nausea, and increased appetite.

Drug developer plans to commence two late-stage studies of the therapy later this year.

