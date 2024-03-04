Akero's lead drug helps reduce scarring in fatty liver disease patients

Adds details

March 4 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease helped reduce scarring after 96 weeks, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Shares of the company doubled in premarket trading on the news.

After 96 weeks, biopsies of patients showed that the drug, efruxifermin, helped reduce scarring in the liver by at least 1 stage in 75% of patients who took the higher dose, and in 46% of those on the lower dose, compared to 24% for placebo, Akero said.

The rates of reduction in scarring was significantly higher at 96 weeks than that at 24 weeks, showing sustained improvement due to the drug.

