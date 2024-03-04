Akero's lead drug helps improve scarring in fatty liver disease patients

March 4 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease helped improve scarring in patients' organ after 96 weeks, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Shares of the company soared 91% on the news.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.