Akero's lead drug helps improve scarring in fatty liver disease patients

March 04, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease helped improve scarring in patients' organ after 96 weeks, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Shares of the company soared 91% on the news.

