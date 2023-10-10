News & Insights

Akero's drug for fatty liver disease misses main trial goal

October 10, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O said on Tuesday a mid-stage trial for its drug to treat a type of fatty liver disease showed improvement in patients, but the results were not statistically significant, sending its shares down 63% in premarket trading.

About 22-24% of the patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) who were given the drug, efruxifermin, experienced at least one stage of improvement in scarring of the liver at the end of 36 weeks, depending on the dosage, compared to 14% of patients who were given placebo, the company said.

The 153-patient trial, however, met secondary goals, with 63% of patients who were given the lower dose and 60% of those on higher dose experiencing resolution of NASH symptoms, compared to 26% of those on placebo.

