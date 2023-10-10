News & Insights

Akero Therapeutics Stock Plunges On 36-Week Analysis Of Phase 2b SYMMETRY Study

October 10, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) reported a 36-week analysis of SYMMETRY, a 96-week Phase 2b study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead product candidate efruxifermin, in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company stated that a trend was observed for the primary endpoint of fibrosis improvement at 36 weeks, with 22% and 24% of the 28mg and 50mg EFX-treated groups, respectively, experiencing at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis and no worsening of NASH, compared with 14% for placebo. Also, 4% of patients in each EFX dose group experienced a three- or two-stage reversal of fibrosis with no worsening of NASH, compared to 0% for placebo. The company said 63% (28mg EFX) and 60% (50mg EFX) of patients experienced NASH resolution, representing statistically significant differences compared to 26% for placebo.

"We set a high bar with the primary endpoint after only 36 weeks of treatment. We believe EFX has the potential to show additional improvements for patients after the long-term follow-up period is complete at Week 96."

Shares of Akero Therapeutics are down 56% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

