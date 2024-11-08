Akero Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.05), consensus (90c)

“The third quarter of 2024 marked an important milestone for EFX with the first patient dosed in the Phase 3 SYNCHRONY Outcomes study,” said Andrew Cheng, president and CEO. “With this advancement, all three of our Phase 3 studies are actively enrolling – furthering our assessment of the safety and efficacy of EFX and moving us closer to delivering a differentiated treatment option, if approved, to patients living with MASH.”

