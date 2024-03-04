News & Insights

Akero Therapeutics Releases Preliminary Topline Week 96 Results From Efruxifermin Phase 2b Study

March 04, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) reported preliminary topline week 96 results from HARMONY, a Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the company's lead product candidate efruxifermin in patients with pre-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, fibrosis stage 2 or 3. The company said efruxifermin-treated patients experienced statistically significant improvements on nearly all histological endpoints by ITT analysis as well as the primary analysis of patients with week 96 biopsies.

Andrew Cheng, CEO of Akero, said: "Today's results show that longer exposure to EFX has the potential to yield sustained fibrosis improvement as well as widening anti-fibrotic treatment responses across the treated patient populations."

