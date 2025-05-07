Akero Therapeutics to Present at BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

Akero Therapeutics will present at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on May 13, 2025, regarding its metabolic disease treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its management will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on May 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. P.T., with a live webcast available on their website. The company, focused on developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases, is currently studying its lead candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), in three Phase 3 clinical trials related to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). These trials follow earlier Phase 2b studies and aim to address significant unmet medical needs in patients with varying stages of MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco, and further information can be found on their website and social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Akero Therapeutics will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference, providing an opportunity to showcase their research and gain visibility among investors and stakeholders.



The company is advancing its lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), through three Phase 3 clinical studies, indicating progress in the development of treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need.



The SYNCHRONY program builds on positive results from previous Phase 2b trials, demonstrating credibility and the potential for successful outcomes in their ongoing clinical studies.

Potential Negatives

The company is presenting at a health care conference, which may suggest that they are in a crucial phase of securing investor interest and validating their clinical programs, indicating a potential struggle to gain traction or confidence in their product developments.



The emphasis on their lead product candidate, efruxifermin, being involved in multiple Phase 3 clinical studies highlights the high level of risk and uncertainty associated with their development progress, underscoring the challenges they face in achieving successful outcomes.



The mention of high unmet medical need may imply that current treatment options are inadequate, raising concerns about the competitive landscape and pressure on Akero to deliver effective solutions quickly.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Akero Therapeutics' presentation at the conference?

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. P.T.

Where can I watch the Akero Therapeutics presentation?

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.akerotx.com.

What is Akero Therapeutics focused on developing?

Akero Therapeutics specializes in transformational treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need, particularly MASH.

What is efruxifermin (EFX) and its current status?

Efruxifermin is Akero's lead product candidate, currently undergoing three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies.

How can I get in touch with Akero Therapeutics for investor inquiries?

Investors can contact Christina Tartaglia at 332.322.7430 or via email at christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$AKRO Insider Trading Activity

$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 400,000 shares for an estimated $18,387,921 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 163,296 shares for an estimated $8,020,012 .

. ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 154,593 shares for an estimated $6,660,928 .

. TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 84,134 shares for an estimated $4,130,142 .

. JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 83,110 shares for an estimated $3,487,223 .

. PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,925 shares for an estimated $390,850 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,493 shares for an estimated $117,074.

$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AKRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. P.T.





A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at



www.akerotx.com



. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.







About Akero Therapeutics







Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Akero’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies: SYNCHRONY



Histology



in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3 fibrosis) MASH, SYNCHRONY



Outcomes



in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to MASH, and SYNCHRONY



Real-World



in patients with MASH or MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease). The Phase 3 SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at



akerotx.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



for more information.







Investor Contact:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





332.322.7430







Christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com









Media Contact:







Peg Rusconi





617.910.6217







peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com





