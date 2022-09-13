AKRO

Akero Therapeutics lead drug meets main goal in NASH trial, shares jump

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Akero Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its lead experimental drug met the main goal for treatment of a type of fatty liver disease, sending the company's shares soaring more than 60% in premarket trading.

Adds trial details, background, shares

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O said on Tuesday its lead experimental drug met the main goal for treatment of a type of fatty liver disease, sending the company's shares soaring more than 60% in premarket trading.

Both doses of the drug, efruxifermin, being studied in a mid-stage trial showed improvement in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by week 24 compared with the placebo arm, according to the company.

It is estimated that about 5% of adults in the United States have NASH, according to the American Liver Foundation, but there is no approved treatment for the ailment.

This makes it a lucrative opportunity for drugmakers, with Pfizer Inc PFE.N as well as smaller companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O developing treatments.

About 40% of the patients in each of the 50 mg and 28 mg dosage groups showed at least a one-stage improvement in liver scarring by week 24 compared with 20% for the placebo arm, Akero said, adding that the study also met its secondary endpoints.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKROPFEMDGLICPT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More