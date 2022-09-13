Akero Therapeutics' lead drug meets main goal in mid-stage NASH trial

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O said on Tuesday its lead experimental drug met the main goal in treatment of a type of fatty liver disease.

Both doses of the drug, efruxifermin, showed improvement in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by week 24 compared with the placebo arm, the company said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

